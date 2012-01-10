FRANKFURT Jan 10 Germany's Deutsche
Telekom and Groupon, the world's largest
daily deals company, will cooperate in mobile internet
businesses, German business daily Financial Times Deutschland
reported, citing company executives at both groups.
"We will start some services and activities with Groupon in
the coming months," Heikki Makijarvi, responsible for developing
new businesses at Deutsche Telekom, was quoted as saying on
Tuesday.
Deutsche Telekom aims to generate revenues of 2-3 billion
euros ($2.6-3.8 billion) in the field of online services with
private customers in 2015, the newspaper reported.
"For us, it's an important step. It is the first time we are
entering a cooperation with a wireless service provider," said
Michael Shim, responsible for mobile marketing and partnerships
at Groupon.
