* Former finance chief Tim Hoettges becomes CEO on Jan 1
* Hoettges faces operational, M&A challenges
* Change afoot in German market as rivals strengthen
* U.S. deal-making looms with DT's T-Mobile a target
By Harro Ten Wolde and Leila Abboud
FRANKFURT, Dec 31 When Deutsche Telekom's new
Chief Executive Tim Hoettges takes office on Wednesday, a
revival of mergers and acquisitions in the sector and a
dramatically changing competitive landscape in Germany will pose
his biggest challenges.
Having negotiated key deals in the United States and Britain
during his four-year tenure as finance chief and having
previously turned around the German fixed-line business while
under fire from cable rivals, the 51-year-old is no stranger to
the territory.
Hoettges will draw on such experience to decide how Deutsche
Telekom, Europe's third-largest telco by sales,
should navigate consolidation on both sides of the Atlantic and
take on a rejuvenated Vodafone in Germany.
Born in Solingen, a city in the prosperous eastern state of
North Rhine-Westphalia, Hoettges is said to be straightforward,
traditional and intense, unlike his long-time friend and
outgoing CEO Rene Obermann, who is known for his easy charm.
"Hoettges is not known for schmoozing corporate colleagues
or politicians," said another banker who worked for him.
"He handles such relations in a cool and businesslike way.
He is not the kind of person who is buddies with politicians and
the rich and beautiful of the world."
Hoettges treads a more adversarial path.
"Unlike some CEOs, he wants to be contradicted," said
another banker who has worked with him. "He wants an intense
discussion and will challenge you, too. He's also like that in
negotiations: clear goals, minimal compromises."
While he immerses himself in the details, he never forgets
the broad strategic lines, the banker added.
The piano-playing running enthusiast also has a less severe
side than his angular physique and bald pate might suggest, say
those who know him. Some recall the riverboat party to celebrate
his 50th birthday, when Hoettges donned a wig and moustache to
give guests a glimpse of what he looked like in his youth.
He and Obermann became close friends over the past decade as
they climbed the ranks of Deutsche Telekom together, even
becoming neighbours after building houses on adjacent plots.
DIFFERENT HAND
Bankers and analysts do not expect Hoettges to suddenly
alter the strategy set by Obermann in recent years, which
consisted of cleaning up overseas businesses including the
money-losing T-Mobile US, while defending its leadership in
Germany by investing heavily in the network.
Nevertheless, as telecoms acquisitions gather pace, Hoettges
could soon be playing a very different hand to his
predecessors'.
In Europe, U.S. telco AT&T has been scouting for
acquisitions, and if it bids for Vodafone as some analysts and
bankers say it could, Deutsche Telekom and other European groups
would be forced to react against a formidable new player.
In the United States, third-placed mobile operator Sprint
, which is backed by Japan's Softbank, has been
studying a bid for Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile US to bulk up.
That T-Mobile US is even of interest to Sprint and
has been poaching customers from larger rivals in recent
quarters can in part be credited to Hoettges, who was
instrumental in negotiating deals and a turnaround for the unit.
It all began when AT&T's $39 billion bid for T-Mobile in
2011 fell apart because of regulatory opposition. Fortunately,
Hoettges and others had insisted on a big break-up fee if the
deal with AT&T fell through, which included cash and mobile
spectrum worth $6 billion.
The package, especially the spectrum, turned out to be
particularly useful to T-Mobile, enabling its launch of
superfast mobile broadband services known as 4G. "Tim knew the
technology that the team was negotiating for," said a banker.
The banker said T-Mobile was now well positioned in the
United States in the event of further consolidation.
"Hoettges created a cookie jar in the U.S. which will
provide cash in case of a disposal or a bargaining chip, however
the consolidation trend goes," the banker said.
HARDBALL
Gervais Pellissier, chief financial officer at Orange
, dealt head to head with Hoettges in negotiations to
merge their British mobile businesses in 2010.
"He is tough in negotiations but always tries to understand
where the other person is coming from," said Pellissier.
During a testy meeting over whether to kill the Orange and
T-Mobile brands in Britain, Hoettges sensed that the two sides
were at an impasse and suggested everyone take a break for a
beer. "I think he knew everything was about to descend into a
fight, so he cut it off. He called me a few hours later and we
were able to make progress," said Pellissier.
The future of that venture, now called EE, will be among the
strategic decisions Hottges has to take. The owners have said
they will consider floating a minority stake in the operator,
Britain's largest, valued at about 10 billion euros, though they
have pushed back the final decision as EE won 4G customers in
recent quarters.
Hoettges will also have to keep a close eye on the German
market, which generates about half of group operating profit.
Vodafone, which disputes the top mobile spot with Deutsche
Telekom, has bought Kabel Deutschland to boost its broadband
offering, while third and fourth-placed mobile groups Telefonica
Deutschland and KPN's E-Plus are seeking to
merge. Both deals could force operators to adopt new commercial
strategies to win customers, and mobile prices have already come
down in recent quarters.
Hoettges has shown he can play hard ball. As head of the
German fixed business in 2007 he held out during a month-long
strike over a plan to outsource some workers.
Backing down is not something he takes lightly.
One union official said Hoettges reluctantly agreed a deal
to raise German wages in 2009 but was never entirely reconciled
to the defeat.
"It still irritates him even today. He is very persistent."