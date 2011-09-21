FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) rejected a media report saying its 2011 targets were at risk and that it had implemented severe cost cuts to salvage its full-year financial goals.

"Our current outlook stands as is, I am not aware of an intensified cost cutting programme," a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Germany's manager magazin reported in a preview of an article to be published on Friday that the Bonn-based telecoms group had tightened the reins on costs in an effort to avoid missing its full year targets.

New product launches were being delayed and marketing budgets were being cut, the magazine said citing company sources.

However, another spokesman said that product launches and TV commercials in Germany, its biggest single market, were running as planned.

Deutsche Telekom aims to reach a full-year operating profit of 19.1 billion euros ($26.2 billion) and a free cash flow of at least 6.5 billion euros.

Chief Executive Rene Obermann had said in August that while second quarter results were no cause for celebration he was confident that the company would meet its targets.

The company currently has a cost savings programme called "save for service" in place, which aims to save 4.2 billion euros in costs from 2009 until 2012. ($1 = 0.729 Euros) (Reporting By Peter Maushagen and Nicola Leske; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)