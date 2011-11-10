* D. Telekom Q3 core profit down 2.7 pct to 3.9 bln euros

* OTE Q3 net down 17 pct to 104.4 mln euros

* D. Telekom still sees 2011 core profit at 14.9 bln

* D. Telekom shares rise 3.9 pct, OTE up 2.4 pct (Adds details, comment, updates shares)

By Harro Ten Wolde and Angeliki Koutantou

FRANKFURT/ATHENS, Nov 10 - The euro zone crisis ate into Deutsche Telekom AG's business in Greece and other southern European countries in the third quarter and Europe's biggest telecom operator warned tough times are still ahead.

"The overall economic situation in the European operating segment remains tense. In Greece and Romania in particular, we expect the economic situation to remain critical this year," the company said.

Greece and Romania are both under IMF-led austerity programmes to shore up their public finances, squeezing consumer spending on telecommunications services.

Deutsche Telekom's biggest operation outside of Germany, its 40 percent stake in Greek telecom group OTE, suffered a 5 percent drop in sales and a 7.2 percent fall in adjusted operating profit, while net profit fell 17 percent.

Chief Executive Rene Obermann said although the group had managed to stand its ground in the difficult environment, the uncertainty was not over yet.

"We must assume that he economy will not give us any tailwind in the next 24 to 36 months," he said.

The former German monopoly bought its first stake in the Greek operator in 2008, hoping to benefit from growth in southeastern Europe, but a year later was already forced to write down 1.8 billion euros on the investment.

British peer Vodafone Group Plc on Tuesday announced an impairment loss of 450 million pounds ($718 million) in relation to its Greek business, citing tough conditions.

But Deutsche Telekom said it had so far not seen any reason for an impairment charge, though it would review the value of OTE at the end of the current quarter.

OUTLOOK CONFIRMED

The group kept its 2011 outlook for adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing operations of around 14.9 billion euros ($20.2 billion) and free cash flow of at least 6.5 billion.

For its U.S. business, which it is selling to AT&T Inc for $39 billion, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of around $5.5 billion.

The sale of T-Mobile USA to AT&T, which met with opposition from the U.S. government and competitors, is still expected to close on schedule, Obermann said.

"We are still convinced that we can keep our schedule for the transaction and that we ultimately ... will get the approval for the transaction, because the sale is positive for the U.S. mobile market as well as for the consumers," he told reporters.

Deutsche Telekom shares rose 3.9 percent to 9.126 euros by 1245 GMT, outpacing a 1.7 percent gain in Germany's blue-chip index and a 1 percent stronger STOXX Europe 600 telecoms index. OTE shares were up 2.4 percent.

"A solid set of figures. Greece saw no writedowns which might surprise, as well," said analyst Adrian Pehl at Equinet Bank.

Third-quarter EBITDA from continuing operations, excluding special items, fell 2.7 percent to 3.88 billion euros, beating average expectations of 3.82 billion euros..

Core profit at its European activities dropped 5.3 percent to 1.4 billion euros, while sales fell 6.1 percent to 3.9 billion, both slightly higher than expected.

Its German operations booked a 1.3 percent lower core profit, with cost cuts partly offsetting a 5 percent fall in revenue due to weaker handset sales and a reduction in mobile "termination" rates -- industry jargon for the charges which mobile operators levy each other for accepting calls from different networks.