* Deutsche Telekom seen resigned to AT&T deal failing
* Huge investments needed in U.S. could force asset sales
* UK JV only non-core asset big enough to be worth selling
By Victoria Howley and Georgina Prodhan
LONDON, Nov 24 Deutsche Telekom
may be forced to sell assets closer to home and take a knife to
its cost base if its $39 billion deal to sell T-Mobile USA to
AT&T collapses.
Investment bankers in the telecoms sector say the German
group's immediate priority will be to protect its dividend,
which it will struggle to do if the deal fails.
This could be a catalyst for the sale of its stake in
Britain's biggest mobile company Everything Everywhere, unless
it manages to clinch a deal with another U.S. operator, none of
which are anywhere near as good a fit as AT&T.
"In private, Deutsche Telekom is resigned to the deal
failing and it will definitely come under pressure from
shareholders when that happens," said one well-placed senior
banker who requested anonymity.
"There were already some discussions about options around
non-core assets, which includes the UK, before the deal with
AT&T was announced."
The banker added that those talks had been informal and
exploratory and that Deutsche Telekom was not engaged in any
formal discussions about the British business at the moment.
Another banking source, familiar with the deal, said:
"There's no Plan B yet, but they've started to work on it."
Everything Everywhere, a 50-50 joint venture with France
Telecom, is Deutsche Telekom's only non-core asset
valuable enough to generate the kind of money it needs to invest
in its U.S. unit, the smallest of the U.S. national players.
T-Mobile USA, a growth engine in its early days but now a
run-down asset, is badly lacking in the spectrum it needs to
build a fourth-generation network capable of handling the vast
data volumes that U.S. consumers and businesses consume.
T-Mobile USA has about 11 percent of the U.S. mobile market.
Market leader Verizon has 34 percent, AT&T has 32 percent and
Sprint has 16 percent.
Deutsche Telekom is big in European terms but its healthy
cashflows are not enough for the huge investment needed in a
market the size of the United States.
"The scale of the investment that's needed is $10 billion,"
said Will Draper, head of telecoms research at investment bank
Espirito Santo, adding that it would require another $3 billion
a year to maintain it.
"Deutsche Telekom is already pretty highly leveraged, so it
simply doesn't have the muscle to put those kind of assets into
the U.S. without some kind of asset sale or rights issue."
Even if T-Mobile USA were to do a deal with the
third-largest U.S. mobile operator Sprint Nextel or
telecoms start-up LightSquared, significant investments in the
network would still be needed.
LIKE A TEENAGER
Draper values Everything Everywhere at around 11 billion
euros ($14.6 billion) at end-2011, rising to 11.6 billion euros
next year as it grows under new management -- making Deutsche
Telekom's stake worth around 5.5 billion euros.
Deutsche Telekom and France Telecom pooled their UK
units in September 2009, taking an equal share in Everything
Everywhere, which has about 27.5 million subscribers and annual
revenues of about 7 billion pounds ($10.8 billion).
Tim Daniels, London-based analyst at Olivetree Securities
said he believes Deutsche Telekom is already inching towards an
exit from Everything Everywhere.
"It's not something that will get done quickly. It's like a
teenager getting ready to leave home," Daniels said.
Frederic Huet, managing partner at international telecoms
consultancy Greenwich consulting, says that in the short term
Deutsche Telekom needs to find a way to cut costs.
"They need to find a way to get their cost base in a better
position. They need to find some way of sharing cost across
operators," he told Reuters.
Daniels thinks Deutsche Telekom is more likely to float its
stake than sell it to another mobile player or private equity
firm because the UK mobile market offers low growth.
This was the main driver behind the creation of the joint
venture in the first place.
Earlier this month, the venture said it had entered talks to
gain external funding, fuelling long-held speculation about an
exit by one or both of its parents.
Deutsche Telekom has been seen by analysts as more likely to
exit than France Telecom since the company was created.
Another banker warned against expectations of a quick sale.
"Everything Everywhere jumps off the page as a disposal
candidate, but don't expect a sale in the immediate term."
"It is still in the process of establishing itself as a
stable, independent company and it has not yet realised the full
extent of the synergies that were promised."
Deutsche Telekom, France Telekom and Everything Everywhere
all declined to comment for this article.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
($1 = 0.6449 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Philipp Halstrick in Frankfurt and
Leila Abboud in Paris; Editing by Chris Wickham)