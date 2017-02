FRANKFURT May 10 Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday it was not counting an Greece exiting the euro zone.

"We are not working with any scenario involving a Greek exit from the euro zone," Chief Financial Officer Timotheus Hoettges told reporters, adding the company was doing everything for its Greek unit OTE to finance its own needs.

OTE, the biggest telecoms company in southeast Europe, surprised earlier today with better-than-expected results. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)