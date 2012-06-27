* T-Mobile USA Humm resigns
* T-Mobile COO to take over until a successor is found
* Humm to work for a competitor
(Adds CEO letter, analyst comment)
By Nicola Leske
NEW YORK, June 27 - Barely two years after signing on as
chief executive with T-Mobile USA, Philipp Humm is leaving the
company and will be succeeded on an interim basis by Jim Alling.
T-Mobile USA, owned by German parent Deutsche Telekom
, said on Wednesday that Humm was leaving for personal
reasons to spend more time with his family - echoing the
statement released in May 2010 when Robert Dotson announced he
would be leaving and that Humm would take over.
The company said Alling, chief operating officer of T-Mobile
USA, will take over the duties of CEO on an interim basis while
a search is under way.
In a letter to employees - seen by Deutsche
Telekom CEO Rene Obermann said Humm had informed him of his
decision in April and that Humm was leaving to join a
competitor.
Talks with potential successors were promising, Obermann
said in the letter.
Jefferies analyst Ulrich Rathe said the departure was
unexpected. It likely did not "signal incremental operating
difficulties," he noted, but might be taken as an indirect
signal that Deutsche Telekom continued to look for a strategic
solution in the U.S. such as a spin-off, an initial public
listing or a merger or acquisition.
"We have long argued that notwithstanding current measures
to stabilize the operating performance (including the rollout of
high-speed LTE wireless technology), DT is working towards a
strategic solution to the fundamental problem at T-Mobile USA:
lack of scale driving sub-par returns," Rathe said in a note.
"Clearly, working as the CEO of an asset that is subject to
such uncertainty would likely increase the attractiveness of
competing career options," he added.
Humm faced a tough job when he took over from Dotson, who
left after 15 years saying he wanted "to step away from the
business to devote more time to family and to pursue new
opportunities."
T-Mobile USA, once prized as Deutsche Telekom's growth
engine, struggled so much with customer cancellations that the
German company had been looking at new options for the unit
ranging from buying competitor Sprint to an IPO.
Humm, who had a reputation as a turnaround specialist, might
have been the right man for the job but his hands were
essentially tied from March to December 2011 as the company
waited for approval to be bought by AT&T.
In March 2011, Deutsche Telekom and AT&T announced that the
U.S carrier planned to buy T-Mobile USA for $39 billion but the
deal eventually fell apart in the face of regulatory concerns.
The deal would have solved Deutsche Telekom's problems in
the United States in one fell swoop. Instead T-Mobile USA was
back at square one, leaving Humm to pick up the pieces.
Humm said in February he planned to reinvigorate T-Mobile
USA with a $1.4 billion investment and reallocate spectrum in
order to upgrade T-Mobile's service in 2013 with LTE technology.
He achieved part of that plan: On Monday, T-Mobile USA
announced a spectrum deal with Verizon that gives the
smaller carrier more access in areas in the country where it has
been historically weak.
(Additional reporting by Peter Maushagen and Marilyn Gerlach in
Frankfurt; Editing by Gary Hill and Richard Chang)