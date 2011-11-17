Nov 17 Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) head of
technology and innovation will leave the company by the end of
the year, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Thursday.
The departure of Edward Kozel leaves the board with little
technological expertise to draw on at a crucial time of network
redesign and IT reorganisation. Most of the directors have
backgrounds in business administration.
Kozel "has requested early termination of his contract for
personal reasons and his responsibilities will be taken over
temporarily by Chief Executive Rene Obermann," the source
said.
Kozel, a California native and technology veteran with
strong ties to Silicon Valley, was key to the company's growth
strategy. Deutsche Telekom wants to offset a decline of its
traditional telephone business by using Internet technology to
offer new communications and networking services.
Obermann presented that strategy in March 2010, but failed
to impress investors.
Obermann brought in Kozel last May as his main strategist,
banking on his technology skills and creativity, something
investors have said the CEO lacks.
At the time of Kozel's appointment, some industry experts
predicted that in two year's time, the 54-year old engineer
would get exasperated and leave.
The former state monopoly is struggling with remnants of an
outdated company structure and thousands of civil servants,
making any change a cumbersome and frustrating process.
(Reporting by Nicola Leske; Editing by Robert MacMillan)