Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
FRANKFURT Dec 20 Deutsche Telekom is working on a long-term plan for its U.S. wireless unit after a deal with AT&T collapsed, Chief Executive Rene Obermann said on Tuesday.
"In the long term, we need more spectrum and network capacity. We are working on that," Obermann told journalists during a conference call, but he declined to say what Deutsche Telekom's "Plan B" for the unit was.
AT&T said on Monday it had dropped its $39 billion bid for T-Mobile USA, bowing to fierce regulatory opposition and leaving both companies scrambling for alternatives. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.