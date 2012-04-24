FRANKFURT, April 24 German services trade union Verdi on Tuesday rejected Deutsche Telekom's offer for more pay for employees at its Telekom Deutschland unit.

The company had earlier offered the 50,000 staff at the unit 3.5 percent more pay plus a one-off payment.

Workers at both Telekom Deutschland and the group's T-Systems division have already staged strikes in the row over pay. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)