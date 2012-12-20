FRANKFURT Dec 20 Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive Rene Obermann is stepping down at the end of next year and will be replaced by his finance chief Timotheus Hoettges.

Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday Obermann has asked the supervisory board to be released from his duties, without providing further details.

"The Supervisory Board has accepted his request and in mutual agreement consented to terminate his appointment at that juncture," it said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)