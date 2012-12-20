FRANKFURT Dec 20 Deutsche Telekom finance chief Timotheus Hoettges said he has no plans to make major changes to management strategy when he takes over from Chief Executive Rene Obermann in 2014.

"I have worked with Obermann for 12 years, and I don't expect to change a lot in the way that we do things," he told journalists during a conference call on Thursday.

Deutsche Telekom earlier said its CEO was stepping down at the end of next year, to be replaced by Hoettges, at his own request. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)