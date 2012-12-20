Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT Dec 20 Deutsche Telekom finance chief Timotheus Hoettges said he has no plans to make major changes to management strategy when he takes over from Chief Executive Rene Obermann in 2014.
"I have worked with Obermann for 12 years, and I don't expect to change a lot in the way that we do things," he told journalists during a conference call on Thursday.
Deutsche Telekom earlier said its CEO was stepping down at the end of next year, to be replaced by Hoettges, at his own request. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)