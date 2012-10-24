BRIEF-ManpowerGroup announces acquisition of Ciber Spain
* Says Ciber's business and employees will transfer to ManpowerGroup by end of February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUNICH Oct 24 Deutsche Telekom AG is confident a deal to merge its T-Mobile USA unit with U.S. carrier MetroPCS Communications Inc will go through, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
"We do however need to explain more clearly the benefits for both sides," Rene Obermann told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Munich.
Japan's Softbank earlier this month agreed to buy a 70 percent stake in rival carrier Sprint Nextel and there have been reports it may also look to acquire MetroPCS.
Obermann declined to comment when asked whether Softbank could make a rival bid for MetroPCS.
* Says Ciber's business and employees will transfer to ManpowerGroup by end of February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* H.I.G. Capital acquires assets of Xtera Communications, Inc.
* Sapiens to acquire U.S.-based StoneRiver Inc. for approximately $102 million