MUNICH, Germany, July 15 Germany's Deutsche
Telekom is keeping its options open as to whether it
floats or sells EE, its joint venture with French rival Orange
, an executive said on Monday.
"We are open to both possibilities," Claudia Nemat, board
member in charge of Deutsche Telekom's European business, told
Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Munich, saying that
a decision would be made by 2014.
Deutsche Telekom has valued EE, Britain's largest mobile
operator, at 10 billion pounds ($15.1 billion) and has
previously said a partial listing of the business was the
preferred option.
However, financial investors like KKR and CVC
have sounded out banks to raise money for a possible
bid and U.S. telecoms company AT&T is also reported to be
interested.
Nemat declined to comment on potential buyers.
EE, formerly known as Everything Everywhere, has more than
27 million customers and competes with Telefonica's 02 brand
, Vodafone, and Hutchison's 3 brand.