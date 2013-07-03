* Telekom pays 'low-to-medium triple-digit' mln
euros-sources
* IPCom owns about 1,200 patents for telecom standards
* Germany is major battleground for patent litigation
FRANKFURT, July 3 IPCom's victory over Deutsche
Telekom in a slew of court cases over patent licences
has netted the intellectual property holding company hundreds of
millions of euros, its biggest deal to date, two sources close
to the situation said.
A deal announced last month settled all 20 cases between
IPCom and Deutsche Telekom over patent infringements, but
neither party gave financial details at the time.
IPCom will receive "a low-to-medium triple-digit million
euro" amount from Deutsche Telekom, the two sources told
Reuters.
"It is their biggest settlement so far," one person said.
The deal will give Deutsche Telekom access to IPCom's
patent portfolio in communications technology.
Deutsche Telekom and IPCom declined to comment.
Technology companies including Apple and Google
have invested billions of dollars in buying up patent
portfolios that they can use against rivals and have also
ploughed money into litigation in the United States and Europe.
Germany has become a major battleground in the global patent
war between makers of mobile phones, tablet computers and their
operating software, as court actions there have proved to be
cheaper and speedier than in other jurisdictions.
Founded in 2007, IPCom has built a technology and telecoms
portfolio of around 1,200 patents, including intellectual
property covering the operation of networks from German
industrial group Robert Bosch and Hitachi.
Based in Pullach near Munich, southern Germany, IPCom is
backed by U.S. private equity firm Fortress Investment
and has been in long legal battles with handset makers,
including HTC and Nokia.
IPCom scored a major victory in a case against Nokia when
the UK High Court in London ruled a patent which covers how
channels are assigned to users of some mobile networks was
valid.
Last month U.S. President Barack Obama took steps intended
to curb lawsuits brought by companies - which some critics label
"patent trolls" - that make or sell nothing but specialise in
suing others for infringement of intellectual property.