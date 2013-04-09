FRANKFURT, April 9 Deutsche Telekom
has received conditional regulatory approval to upgrade its
copper network via a process called vectoring, or VDSL2, in
order to offer faster Internet.
The German federal network agency said on Tuesday in a draft
decision that Deutsche Telekom would have to give its
competitors access to the new technology but it could deny
access in areas where alternative networks are available.
In the next 20-25 years as much as 80 billion euros ($104
billion) is needed to roll out a fibre optic network in Germany,
investment that will need to be shared among the local telecoms
operators.
In the meantime Deutsche Telekom wants to upgrade its copper
network via vectoring, or VDSL2. This cheaper alternative will
enable it to offer Internet speeds of up to 100 megabits per
second, up from current levels of 16 Mbit/s.
Cable companies at the moment offer 50 Mbit/s Internet for
the same price or less than Deutsche Telekom's current speeds,
and can already supply up to 150 Mbit/s.
Vectoring is a technology which makes it possible to double
bandwidth by cancelling electromagnetic interference between
lines in so-called distribution boxes.
To make it work the technology can only be installed by one
operator in the boxes. After that the new infrastructure can be
used by all operators.
Deutsche Telekom, which said on Tuesday it welcomed the
decision, owns about 330,000 such boxes in Germany, while its
competitors have connected to about 8,200 of these boxes with
their own lines.
In Germany cable operators such as Kabel Deutschland
and Liberty Global's Unity Media are
chipping away at Deutsche Telekom's share of the broadband
market with faster, cheaper offerings.
Their cable lines, designed to deliver TV to homes, have
been upgraded to carry voice calls and Internet at speeds often
five times faster than competing services from the telcos.
Deutsche Telekom controls more than 40 percent of the
broadband market. Vodafone has about 12 percent.
Kabel Deutschland, the largest cable operator with about 15
million of the 28 million homes served by cable, said in
December the market penetration of it and its rivals in
fixed-line broadband was below 15 percent.