BARCELONA Feb 28 Deutsche Telekom's
operating profit dropped 13 percent in the fourth quarter as it
experienced head-winds in its German mobile market and the rest
of Europe.
Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, came in at
4.03 billion euros, missing an average forecast of 4.19 billion
euros ($5.49 billion) in a Reuters poll.
Germany's second largest mobile player after Vodafone
Germany, said it still expected EBITDA, excluding
special items, to grow to around 18.4 billion euros in 2013.
This includes earnings streams from MetroPCS, which
Deutsche Telekom wants to buy and merge with its struggling
T-Mobile USA unit. Excluding MetroPCS 2013 earnings, adjusted
EBITDA is seen falling to 17.4 billion euros.