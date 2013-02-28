* Q4 adj. EBITDA 4.03 bln eur vs 4.19 bln eur expected
* Q4 mobile service revenues down 2.8 pct
* Keeps outlook for 2013 adj. EBITDA of 18.4 bln euros
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Deutsche Telekom's
operating profit dropped 13 percent in the fourth quarter as the
company faced head-winds in its German mobile market and the
rest of Europe.
Deutsche Telekom is facing upheaval in the once cosy and
very profitable German mobile phone market, where competitors
are adapting to the changing habits of German customers, who are
dropping voice and text messaging in favour of data.
Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, came in at
4.03 billion euros ($5.3 billion), missing an average forecast
of 4.19 billion euros in a Reuters poll.
Germany's second-largest mobile player after Vodafone
Germany said it still expected EBITDA, excluding special
items, to grow to around 18.4 billion euros in 2013.
This includes earnings streams from MetroPCS, which
Deutsche Telekom wants to buy and merge with its struggling
T-Mobile USA unit. Excluding MetroPCS 2013 earnings, adjusted
EBITDA is expected to fall to 17.4 billion euros.
Fourth-quarter revenues dropped 1.4 percent to 14.7 billion
euros, which was slightly ahead of expectations. Mobile service
revenues in Germany were down 2.8 percent, which was weaker than
the in previous year.
The company in December cut its dividend for this year and
next by almost a third to 0.50 euros from the 0.70 euros per
share it will pay for 2012, as investments at home and in the
United States, where it has been losing market share, eat away
at cash.