FRANKFURT Aug 8 Deutsche Telekom expects it will have to invest $600 million extra this year to sustain the pace of acquisition-driven customer growth in the United States, Chief Financial Officer Timotheus Hoettges told reporters on Thursday.

Deutsche Telekom said it expected T-Mobile US to add 500,000 to 700,000 new customers in the second half of this year, resulting in total annual customer growth of 1-1.2 million customers.

Previously it had said it was aiming to keep its customer base stable.