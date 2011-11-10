* Q3 core profit down 2.7 pct to 3.9 bln

* Still sees 2011 core profit at 14.9 bln

* Deutsche Telekom shares seen outperforming main index (Adds detail, background)

By Harro Ten Wolde

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) kept its 2011 outlook after reporting a third-quarter core profit broadly in line with expectations as it held its ground in the troubled euro zone.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, excluding special items, fell 2.7 percent to 3.88 billion euros ($5.27 billion).

That was in line with average expectations of 3.82 billion euros.

"Despite the tough economic situation in many (European) countries, most of the subsidiaries held their ground against the competition," Deutsche Telekom said in a statement.

Core profit at its European activities dropped 5.3 percent to 1.4 billion euros, while sales fell 6.1 percent to 3.9 billion, both slightly better than expected.

"The figures for the Greek subsidiary OTE were unable to escape the effects of the financial and economic crisis, however," the company added.

Deutsche Telekom's biggest operation outside of Germany, its 40 percent stake in Greek telecom group OTE (OTEr.AT), saw a 5 percent drop in sales and a 7.2 percent in adjusted operating profit.

Deutsche Telekom bought its first stake in the Greek operator in 2008, hoping to benefit from growth in Southeastern Europe but a year later was already forced to write down 1.8 billion euros on the investment.

British peer Vodafone on Tuesday announced an impairment loss of 450 million pounds in relation to its Greek business, citing tough conditions.

Cost cutting supported its German operations, which booked a 1.3 percent lower core profit.

Deutsche Telekom said it still expects 2011 adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of around 14.9 billion euros.

For its U.S. business, which it is selling to AT&T for $39 billion, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of around $5.5 billion.

Deutsche Telekom sees free cash flow for the year of at least 6.5 billion euros.

At 0659 GMT, Deutsche Telekom shares were expected to open 0.2 percent higher, outperforming the German blue chip index which was indicated down 2.1 percent. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde. Editing by Jane Merriman)