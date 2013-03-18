FRANKFURT, March 18 Deutsche Telekom is close to appointing Goldman Sachs to manage the sale of its online classified ads unit Scout24, two people close to the process told Reuters on Monday.

Deutsche Telekom said end-last year it would evaluate the options for the unit, which could end in a sale or flotation, as it is stepping up investments in faster broadband connections.

The Bonn-based group seeks to fetch at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.96 billion) for Scout24, another person familiar with the sale said.

Scout24 is a bundle of Internet portals, including AutoScout24, one of Europe's largest car trading sites. The group also includes real estate portal ImmobilienScout24 as well as JobScout24 and TravelScout24.

Deutsche Telekom and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.