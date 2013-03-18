FRANKFURT, March 18 Deutsche Telekom
is close to appointing Goldman Sachs to manage the sale
of its online classified ads unit Scout24, two people close to
the process told Reuters on Monday.
Deutsche Telekom said end-last year it would evaluate the
options for the unit, which could end in a sale or flotation, as
it is stepping up investments in faster broadband connections.
The Bonn-based group seeks to fetch at least 1.5 billion
euros ($1.96 billion) for Scout24, another person familiar with
the sale said.
Scout24 is a bundle of Internet portals, including
AutoScout24, one of Europe's largest car trading sites. The
group also includes real estate portal ImmobilienScout24 as well
as JobScout24 and TravelScout24.
Deutsche Telekom and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.