FRANKFURT Nov 21 Deutsche Telekom will sell 70 percent of its classified advertising unit Scout24 for about 1.5 billion euros ($2.02 billion) to private equity firm Hellman & Friedman.

The deal values Scout24 at 2 billion euros including debt, the German company said in a statement on Thursday.

The sale comes almost a year after Deutsche Telekom said it would look at options for the cluster of internet portals, which includes European car trading site AutoScout24.