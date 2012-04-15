FRANKFURT, April 15 German services trade union Verdi on Sunday called for fresh warning strikes by about 6,000 Deutsche Telekom workers on Monday in a bid to boost wages.

"This is the final signal to Telekom that we are prepared for a broader strike," Verdi strike leader Ado Wilhelm told Reuters.

The union has been pushing hard for bigger pay rises following years of restraint among German workers, which boosted the competitiveness of Europe's largest economy relative to its euro zone partners.

Economists say higher wages in Germany would stoke private consumption and indirectly support fellow euro zone members struggling with low economic growth in the wake of the sovereign debt crisis.

Verdi already helped secure a pay pact for 2 million public sector workers that would give them a 3.5 percent increase this year and a 6.3 percent increase over two years, including this year.

At Deutsche Telekom, the union is seeking a 6.5 percent wage increase over 12 months for more than 85,000 employees.

Verdi had already called on more than 10,000 Telekom staff to stop work in a two-hour warning strike in late March.

Wilhelm said the union had yet to receive an offer from Telekom. A fourth round of pay talks is due to start on Wednesday.

Deutsche Telekom had said at the start of negotiations that the difficult situation of the company and the wider telecommunications market limited its room for manoeuvre on pay. (Reporting by Joern Poltz and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)