Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT Dec 20 Telefonica Deutschland and Deutsche Telekom have signed a deal that will give Telefonica access to Deutsche Telekom's high-speed fixed-line network.
Telefonica said in a statement it now could offer Internet packages with download rates of up to 100 Megabit per second, double the speed it previously could offer. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)