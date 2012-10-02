Grupo Televisa stock could rise 20 pct in a year -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
FRANKFURT/NEW YORK Oct 2 Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA unit and MetroPCS are in advanced talks about a tie-up, two sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
Deutsche Telekom declined to comment, while MetroPCS was not immediately available for comment.
Deutsche Telekom tried to sell its U.S. business T-Mobile USA, once a strong growth engine, to AT&T for $39 billion but fierce regulatory opposition scuppered the deal, leaving the German company with a $6 billion breakup package.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett on Saturday mounted a forceful and upbeat defense of the prospects for American business, as his Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported a higher quarterly profit though operating income fell.