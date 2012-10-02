FRANKFURT/NEW YORK Oct 2 Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA unit and MetroPCS are in advanced talks about a tie-up, two sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

Deutsche Telekom declined to comment, while MetroPCS was not immediately available for comment.

Deutsche Telekom tried to sell its U.S. business T-Mobile USA, once a strong growth engine, to AT&T for $39 billion but fierce regulatory opposition scuppered the deal, leaving the German company with a $6 billion breakup package.