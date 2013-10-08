Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
FRANKFURT Oct 8 Deutsche Telekom said on Tuesday is was offering a portion of the T-Mobile USA bonds from its holdings worth $3.1 billion.
The company said it would offer two series of $1.25 billion each and one of $600 million.
"The proceeds of the sale of the bonds will serve Deutsche Telekom's general corporate purposes," the company said in a statement.
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.