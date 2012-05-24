BRIEF-Beasley Media to divest six radio stations
* Beasley media group to divest six radio stations in greenville-new bern-jacksonville, nc for $11 million in de-leveraging transaction
COLOGNE, Germany May 24 Deutsche Telekom has no intention to sell any units or participations, the company's finance chief told shareholders on Thursday.
After the sale of its T-Mobile USA unit to AT&T for $39 billion collapsed, Deutsche Telekom has become the centre of speculation that it may have to sell assets to maintain its dividend policy.
"We don't have a list of units we want to sell," Deutsche Telekom's Chief Financial Officer Tim Hoettges told shareholders gathered in Cologne for the annual general meeting.
Analysts had speculated Deutsche Telekom may have to exit its profitable Everything Everywhere joint venture with France Telecom in the United Kingdom but Hoettges said there were no such plans.
"We want to be there when demand for mobile data increases. We want to participate in upgrading the network," he said, referring to high-speed wireless services based on a technology known as Long Term Evolution (LTE). (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Investors in KKR target GfK continued to hold out for a higher price a week before the offer period ends, as personal computer firm founder Michael Dell disclosed a 6.45 percent stake via a special situations fund.