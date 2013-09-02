BRIEF-Aroundtown Property Holdings announces recommendation of Board of Directors to migrate company from Cyprus to Luxembourg
* Announces recommendation of Board of Directors to migrate company from Cyprus to Luxembourg
FRANKFURT, Sept 2 Deutsche Wohnen AG : * Says antitrust clearance granted for the intended takeover of GSW Immobilien
AG
* Announces recommendation of Board of Directors to migrate company from Cyprus to Luxembourg
* Marks GM's exit from Europe (Updates share prices, adds link to graphic)
LISBON, March 6 Portugal's second-largest bank Millennium bcp posted a sharply lower 2016 net profit on Monday, but remained in the black for the second year running despite hefty losses last year due to massive provisions for bad loans.