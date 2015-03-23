BRIEF-Lifestyle Communities says acquisition of a 190 home site in Armstrong Creek
* Acquisition price is $10.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA, March 23 Austrian anti-trust authorities have approved Deutsche Wohnen's offer to buy Austrian real estate peer Conwert for 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion), according to a document from competition watchdog BWB seen by Reuters.
No checks of the offer have been requested by officials, meaning that Austrian authorities will allow the deal, a BWB spokesman said on Monday.
The offer, which has a minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent plus one Conwert share, ends on April 15.
($1 = 0.9180 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields, writing by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)
* H2 OPERATIONAL LOSS EUR 523,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 450,000 YEAR AGO