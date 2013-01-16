BRIEF-Beni Stabili repurchased bonds due 2019 for EUR 266.7 mln
* Repurchased bonds for 266.7 million euros ($282.12 million), representing 98.78 percent of convertible bonds due April 17, 2019
FRANKFURT Jan 16 German real estate company Deutsche Wohnen raised 195 million euros ($260 million) from a capital increase to finance takeovers.
The company sold about 15 million new shares for 13.35 euros apiece, it said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7492 euros) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh)
PARIS, March 9 A French prosecutor sought a two-year suspended prison sentence on Thursday against the head of French banking group BPCE, Francois Perol, in a illegal conflict of interest case.
WASHINGTON, March 9 EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said on Thursday he is not convinced that carbon dioxide from human activity is the main driver of climate change and said he wants Congress to weigh in on whether CO2 is a harmful pollutant that should be regulated.