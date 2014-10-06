BRIEF-Work Service signs lock-up agreement on Exact Systems share disposal limitations
* Signs with its unit (Exact Systems), mBank and 2 shareholders of unit a lock-up agreement on Exact Systems share disposal limitations
FRANKFURT Oct 6 Deutsche Wohnen AG
* Says improves its financing structure and cash flow profile with early refinancing
* Says loan agreements of eur 710 million with berlin hyp and of eur 650 million with landesbank hessen-thüringen
* Says increase in free cash flow of around eur 62 million p.a., of which around eur 39 million p.a. Will have an effect on ffo
* Says average rate of interest in group will go down from 3.4% to 2.5% p.a. With an average remaining term of around 9 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)
ROME, March 14 Italian and Swiss tax authorities have signed an accord to improve the exchange of information to fight tax evasion, the Italian economy ministry said on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 14 European asset managers could cut their research budgets by more than 100 million euros a year after a major regulatory overhaul of the securities trading industry goes into effect next January, a survey by Greenwich Associates found.