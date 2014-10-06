FRANKFURT Oct 6 Deutsche Wohnen AG

* Says improves its financing structure and cash flow profile with early refinancing

* Says loan agreements of eur 710 million with berlin hyp and of eur 650 million with landesbank hessen-thüringen

* Says increase in free cash flow of around eur 62 million p.a., of which around eur 39 million p.a. Will have an effect on ffo

* Says average rate of interest in group will go down from 3.4% to 2.5% p.a. With an average remaining term of around 9 years