BRIEF-Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group unit receives GMP certificate
* Says its pharmacy unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Anhui Food and Drug Administration
* Says Elan plans to acquire Iwate prefecture-based firm, which is engaged in the business of medical facilities
* The company's tech unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years