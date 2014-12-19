Dec 19 Deutsche Real Estate AG :

* Refinancing of largest real estate portfolio with volume of 152 million euros ($185.88 million) by a German banking consortium completed

* Duration of new loan agreement until Dec. 30, 2021

* Interest margin of loan 2.35 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8177 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)