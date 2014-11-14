Nov 14 Deutsche Real Estate AG :

* Says raises forecast for FY 2014

* Sees FY EBITDA on level of previous year

* Says EBITDA of 13.6 million euros in first nine months of 2014 and on par with the same period last year

* 9-month result rose by 1.8 million euros to -12.4 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: