FRANKFURT Feb 11 German heavy engine maker Deutz is scrapping its joint venture with Swedish truck and busmaker Volvo in China, it said on Wednesday, citing a weak market situation.

Deutz had said in November that both parties would conduct a strategic review of the joint venture in China.

"Having completed a thorough and comprehensive review, they have now agreed that this production company should be wound up given the weak prevailing market situation in China. The joint venture has not yet made any substantial investments," Deutz said in a statement. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)