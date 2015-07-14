ADDIS ABABA, July 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The
world can end the AIDS epidemic by 2030, the United Nations said
on Tuesday, highlighting global success in rolling out
life-saving drugs over the last 15 years.
The U.N. Millennium Development Goal to halt and reverse the
spread of the disease has been achieved, said UNAIDS, the global
body's agency focusing on the disease.
UNAIDS is driving efforts to end the epidemic by 2030 by
enabling everyone to have access to prevention services,
treatment and support.
"Ending the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030
is ambitious, but realistic, as the history of the past 15 years
has shown," U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a report
released at a financing conference in Ethiopia on Tuesday.
Some 15 million people are receiving antiretroviral
treatment for HIV/AIDS, a staggering increase from less than
700,000 in 2000.
At that time, patients had to take an average of eight pills
per day, costing $10,000 a year. Today, medicines can be bought
for $100 a year.
These medicines keep the virus from growing and multiplying
- helping people to live longer and reducing the chances that
they will transmit HIV to others.
"During the first decade of the epidemic, there was very
little to offer someone dying from AIDS," Michel Sidibe,
executive director of UNAIDS, said in the report. "The best you
could hope for was that your family wouldn't throw you out."
The key to change, he said, was breaking the pharmaceutical
industry's "tight grip" on government policies and drug prices.
Legislation allowing developing countries to override patent
rights was critical, allowing them to manufacture copies of the
drugs and cut prices.
AIDS-related deaths have dropped more than 40 percent since
2004 to 1.2 million a year, the report said. New HIV infections
have fallen by 35 percent since 2001 to 2 million a year in
2014.
Investment in HIV/AIDS surged to almost $22 billion in 2015
from less than $5 billion in 2001.
One of the most remarkable successes has been reducing new
infections among children by 58 percent between 2000 and 2014,
the agency said.
This has been achieved by ensuring women with HIV receive
medicine to prevent them from passing on the infection when they
give birth.
Last month, Cuba became the first country in the world to
eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV.
The medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) warned
against complacency, pointing out in a statement that more than
half of almost 37 million people living with HIV worldwide still
do not have access to treatment.
(Reporting by Katy Migiro; Editing by Maria Caspani and Alisa
Tang; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, corruption and climate change. Visit
www.trust.org)