UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - It's
taken three years to write the script for the future of the
world, but now it's time for the much-anticipated performance to
begin.
World leaders have negotiated and agreed an ambitious plan
to end poverty and inequality in the next 15 years, adopting 17
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the United Nations as a
roadmap to tackle the world's most troubling problems.
While getting the 193 member nations to agree on priorities,
scope and wording of the SDGs and their accompanying 169 targets
was monumental, far more daunting is their implementation.
The toughest challenges are the sheer breadth of the agenda,
finding ways to monitor and measure progress, and keeping the
process transparent and accountable.
Added to those are the reluctance of some countries to
address certain issues, with climate change and gender equality
high up the agenda, not to mention the enormous trillion dollar
price tag, say those involved in the sweeping project.
"Having been in government, I know managing 10 targets is
difficult. Managing 169 targets is challenging for the most
efficient government," said David Miliband, president and CEO of
the International Rescue Committee that runs humanitarian relief
operations in more than 30 war-torn countries.
"The great danger is that the breadth of the targets becomes
an excuse for not fulfilling the targets," Miliband, a former
British parliamentarian, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Echoing that sentiment, Helen Clark, administrator of the
United Nations Development Programme, said the role of the 169
targets is to bring the goals down to manageable bites.
The targets range from halting deforestation to raising
living standards and reducing child mortality.
"These sub-goals spell out in great detail what we need to
do so that every year there is stock taking as to what we've
been able to do," said Clark, former New Zealand prime minister.
Implementation will be monitored and reviewed with a set of
global indicators to be agreed by next March.
EFFECTIVE MONITORING
"Setting these indicators means striking a delicate balance
between what is manageable and what will actually demonstrate
progress toward holistic goals," said Susan Brown, global and
regional policy director at the World Wildlife
Fund-International.
Accountability and transparency are essential to coaxing
private businesses to help put the goals into action, said
Mogens Lykketoft, president of the U.N. General Assembly.
The private sector is expected to play a major role in
enacting the SDGs which will cost an estimated $3 trillion a
year at a time when most countries face budget constraints.
"We are far away from reaching the scale required, the
trillions of dollars required in the next 15 years to make a
decisive impact," Lykketoft said.
With the SDGs relying heavily on the private sector,
business will insist on countries having stable regulatory and
taxation frameworks, he said.
Kerry Adler, chief executive of SkyPower Global, a Canadian
solar developer, said his company illustrates the need for
requisite institutions and motivation to fight corruption.
"We will only work in countries where anti-corruption is the
first thing that's talked about in conversation before we decide
to sell power," he told a private forum of business leaders at
the United Nations.
While adoption of the SDGs featured world leaders expounding
at length at U.N. podiums on their commitments to lofty
aspirations, the fact is plenty of countries cannot or will not
meet some of the most critical goals without public pressure or
political change, experts say.
The United States, for example, is among nations least
likely to meet goals to end poverty and combat climate change,
according to a study by Bertelsmann Stiftung, a German social
responsibility foundation.
Holding the United States back are such issues as its income
gap, consumption behavior and environmental protection, it said.
"Fossil fuels are an economic time-bomb and the
infrastructure and investments to support them will become
stranded assets," WWF's Brown said.
"What we expect from large economies - like the U.S. and
China - is that they should be looking at the long term and
making the right decisions in the short-term."
Other nations deemed likely to have trouble meeting the
goals were Greece, Chile, Hungary, Turkey and Mexico, challenged
by income gaps, lack of education, weak infrastructure, gender
inequality, crime or extreme poverty, the German study said.
WaterAid America has identified 45 countries unlikely to
succeed on the goal of ensuring water and sanitation "without
dramatic change to political prioritization and financing."
"In many cases these are post-conflict states with weak
governance, and limited ability to mobilize the methods of
financing that are needed," said Lisa Schechtman, WaterAid
director of policy and advocacy.
British parliamentarian John Alderdice, who played a key
role in the Northern Ireland peace process, said he was
concerned that the global goals are not robust enough in
promoting peace and good governance.
"At the moment people see themselves as being great leaders
because they are conducting conflict, nor because they are
solving it and this provides a sense in the global community not
of hope but of antagonism," Alderdice told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation in an interview.
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith;
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's
rights, trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit
www.trust.org)