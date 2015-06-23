LONDON, June 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Millions of
the world's poorest children are denied a fair start in life and
many more will be left behind unless they're put at the centre
of new development goals for 2030, the United Nations children's
agency UNICEF said on Tuesday.
World leaders are due to adopt later this year a set of new
development objectives, such as ending poverty, reducing child
mortality and tackling climate change, to replace 8 expiring
U.N. Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).
The new Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which aim to
eradicate extreme poverty by 2030, are expected to be adopted at
a U.N. summit in September.
Despite global progress on achieving MDGs, unequal
opportunities have left nearly 600 million children living in
extreme poverty on less than $1.25 a day, many denied education,
healthcare and suffering from malnutrition, said UNICEF.
"The MDGs helped the world realize tremendous progress for
children - but they also showed us how many children we are
leaving behind," Anthony Lake, UNICEF executive director said in
a statement.
"The lives and futures of the most disadvantaged children
matter - not only for their own sake, but for the sake of their
families, their communities and their societies."
UNICEF said although the number of children dying before
their fifth birthday has fallen to 6 million per year today from
13 million in 1990, children from the poorest families were
twice as likely to die as those from the richest households.
The U.N. agency said that because governments often focused
on easiest-to-reach children and communities and not those in
greatest need, the most vulnerable children were left behind.
If current trends continue, it will take almost 100 years
for all girls from sub-Saharan Africa's poorest families to get
basic education, said UNICEF.
"The SDGs present an opportunity to apply the lessons we
have learned and reach the children in greatest need - and shame
on us if we don't," said Lake.
