UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - L eaders from nearly 200 nations were to adopt an ambitious new set of global goals on Friday to combat poverty, inequality and climate change in the most comprehensive effort ever by the United Nations to tackle the world's ills.

Following are some key quotes about the U.N's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to be approved at a three-day summit that opened on Friday with an address from Pope Francis:

POPE FRANCIS: - "We cannot permit ourselves to postpone "certain agendas" for the future. The future demands of us critical and global decisions in the face of world-wide conflicts which increase the number of the excluded and those in need." - "Our world demands of all government leaders a will which is effective, practical, constant, with concrete steps and immediate measures for preserving and improving the natural environment and thus putting an end as quickly as possible to the phenomenon of social and economic exclusion, with its baneful consequences."

BILL GATES, co-founder of Microsoft Corp., co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation: - "It's a great opportunity for the developed world to really take stock of the differences that exist in average living conditions from what we experience every day and dedicate ourselves to reducing that inequity."

MELINDA GATES, co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation: - "What's the most pressing issue of our time? It really is ending poverty in the world, and that's what these SDGs are focused on."

