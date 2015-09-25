(Adds quotes by Prime Minster of Norway, head of UNDP)
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
L eaders from 193 nations adopted an ambitious new set of global
goals on Friday to combat poverty, inequality and climate change
in the most comprehensive effort ever by the United Nations to
tackle the world's ills.
Following are some key quotes about the U.N's Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs) approved at a three-day summit that
opened on Friday with an address from Pope Francis:
POPE FRANCIS:
- "We cannot permit ourselves to postpone "certain agendas" for
the future. The future demands of us critical and global
decisions in the face of world-wide conflicts which increase the
number of the excluded and those in need."
- "Our world demands of all government leaders a will which is
effective, practical, constant, with concrete steps and
immediate measures for preserving and improving the natural
environment and thus putting an end as quickly as possible to
the phenomenon of social and economic exclusion, with its
baneful consequences."
BAN KI-MOON, U.N. Secretary-General:
- "The 2030 Agenda compels us to look beyond national boundaries
and short-term interests and act in solidarity for the
long-term."
- "They are a to-to list for people and planet, and a blueprint
for success."
ERNA SOLBERG, Prime Minister of Norway
- "A little less conversation, a little more action please."
MALALA YOUSAFZAI, Nobel Peace laureate, education activist:
- "Promise us that you will keep your commitments and invest in
our future. Promise that every child will have the right to
safe, free and quality primary and secondary education. This is
the investment the world needs and what world leaders must do."
SALIL SHETTY, Secretary-General of Amnesty International:
- "We cannot blame people for being sceptical when they see yet
another summit declaration. There is a huge gap between the
world we live in and the world we want. These goals represent
people's aspirations and rights and they must and can be
realised."
BILL GATES, co-founder of Microsoft Corp., co-chair of Bill &
Melinda Gates Foundation:
- "It's a great opportunity for the developed world to really
take stock of the differences that exist in average living
conditions from what we experience every day and dedicate
ourselves to reducing that inequity."
MELINDA GATES, co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation:
- "What's the most pressing issue of our time? It really is
ending poverty in the world, and that's what these SDGs are
focused on."
SHAKIRA, Colombian singer and U.N. goodwill ambassador:
- "We live in a world in which many who are born poor will die
poor. It is up to us to be the first society to eradicate
poverty and bring justice and equality to the most
disenfranchised people on earth. Our children have the right to
equal opportunities; to thrive, to be happy, healthy, and safe."
HELEN CLARK, administrator of United Nations Development
Programme and former New Zealand prime minister:
- "So, time now for action."
