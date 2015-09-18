KAFFRINE, Senegal, Sept 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In
Senegal's central Kaffrine region, stretches of the national
highway cut through vast salt ponds. Yet the salt industry -
which could help local people earn more and cope with worsening
climate pressures - is little developed, experts say.
"At the artisanal level, you have men harvesting with no
gloves, no boots," said Cheikh Tidiane Sall of Innovations
Environnement Développement (IED) Afrique, a group working on
sustainable development. "Inadequate storage bags are used and
the salt contaminates the soil."
In most of the region's roadside villages, men shovel salt
from mounds into 25 kilo bags, piled up on the ground. Women
stand in the road flagging down 18-wheeler trucks and other
passing vehicles, selling the bags for $1.70 each.
Salt harvesting, storage and transport need to be improved,
and production greatly increased, Sall said. Building up the
industry would help compensate for financial losses in local
agriculture, which relies mainly on peanut and millet production
and has been hit hard by erratic rainfall.
Livestock herders are suffering too. Last year drought left
them desperate to find water and grazing for their animals.
"This year everyone's concern is flooding," said Pierre
Modou Mbengue, director of ARD, a regional development agency
partnering with IED Afrique.
Salt production could provide an alternative income, as it
does not depend on reliable rainfall, Sall said.
He coordinates a project that aims to channel more funding
into this and other activities identified by local people as key
ways to help them adapt to climate extremes and keep the money
coming in.
It is an example of the "climate-sensitive" development
governments will sign up to when they adopt a new global action
plan to end poverty, at the United Nations later this month.
Climate change receives far more attention in the
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) than in the previous
development agenda expiring this year.
It has a goal of its own, promising urgent action to combat
global warming and its impacts, which have begun to bite.
"There is a clear signal there that without tackling climate
change, sustainable development is - for many countries -
unachievable," said Sven Harmeling, a climate change expert with
development charity CARE.
In the impoverished communities CARE works with in Asia,
Africa and Latin America, subsistence farmers, coastal villagers
and other people at risk from climate threats are planting
trees, trying out new crops, setting up flood warning systems,
and harvesting water to protect themselves and their incomes.
The thorny challenge of working out how to reduce
planet-warming emissions enough to limit global temperature rise
to 2 degrees Celsius or less is being tackled separately at U.N.
climate talks, tasked with agreeing a new deal in December.
But the SDGs acknowledge how climate change can harm efforts
to reduce poverty and build food security, and must be
considered in countries' development strategies, Harmeling said.
COMMUNITIES DECIDE
The SDGs include a target to improve climate change-related
planning and management in the poorest countries, with a focus
on local communities, women and young people.
"If we could start to implement that in a bottom-up way, I
think it could be really very impactful," said climate justice
advocate and U.N. special envoy on climate change Mary Robinson.
The best way to ensure climate investments reflect people's
needs is to put the planning "directly into the hands of local
authorities and communities", said the Near East Foundation's
Yacouba Deme. He leads a consortium running the Kaffrine
project, alongside IED Afrique and the London-based
International Institute for Environment and Development.
"Usually the government sets development priorities, and
they may not know what the priorities really are at the local
level," said Lancelot Soumelong Ehode, who also works for IED
Afrique.
Working under the Building Resilience and Adaptation to
Climate Extremes and Disasters (BRACED) programme financed by
Britain, the Kaffrine project aims to change that.
In what may be a first for Senegal, it has set up committees
in the region, involving local people, that are choosing
activities to help them adapt to climate change. They will
receive training to build skills and find resources to put their
ideas into practice.
"It is not that we are obliged by the president or someone
to plan for (climate change) - it is a matter of urgency that we
do so," said ARD's Mbengue.
According to Sall, the priorities mapped out so far include
salt production, support for livestock herders, and road
construction to increase access to markets.
DISTRICT COMPETITION
The project is also preparing local associations to seek
finance from potential sources such as Senegal's national
climate change fund, which is still empty, Britain's Department
for International Development and the fledgling international
Green Climate Fund.
"We want to show the government, NGOs and the private sector
it is possible that, at the local level, people can apply for
and manage large funds, implement projects and evaluate them,"
Sall said.
But reaching that point will be a long journey, said IED
Afrique's Ehode. The three years the Kaffrine project is planned
to last is "a very short time to achieve much", he noted.
It has taken months just to gain the confidence and respect
of prefects - local government district heads - who are
responsible for the transparency and governance of the climate
change committees, and how they monitor projects on the ground.
Now officials have a stronger incentive to ensure that
climate change concerns are a central part of local development
plans, as intended in the new global goals.
"The prefects are anxious to be doing this work," said Sall.
"The healthy sense of competition makes each prefect want his
area to be doing better than the next."
