LONDON, Jan 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Trust in
non-governmental organisations has fallen in the past year amid
concerns they have become too money focused, according to an
annual survey on Tuesday that found global trust in major
institutions at a five-year low.
The 2015 Edelman Trust Barometer found the level of trust in
government, NGOs, media and business in 27 countries sank in the
past year as three major airline crashes, the Ebola outbreak,
data breaches and banking scandals hit public confidence.
NGOs were the most trusted of the four institutions, but
trust in these organisations fell the most over the past year,
to 63 percent from 66 percent a year earlier, with levels down
or unchanged in 19 countries.
Only the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, France, Brazil,
the United States, Poland, Italy, Spain saw greater trust in
NGOs last year.
"There's a feeling that NGOs are now acting too much like
business. They're too focused on fundraising and the money," Ed
Williams, chief executive of Edelman UK and Ireland, said at the
launch of the public relations firm's 15th annual trust survey.
The survey of about 33,000 respondents found concern that
NGOs were too focused on money, losing touch with the public,
using public funding poorly, corrupt, or incompetent.
Williams also signalled that discontent with NGOs' ability
to drive change in China and to tackle energy issues, such as
hydraulic fracturing, could have contributed to the fall.
The survey found less trust in business, with 57 percent
trust compared with 59 percent last year, while 51 percent
trusted the media, down from 53 percent.
Government was the only one of the four institutions to
record a slight rise in trust, which edged up to 48 percent from
45 percent, but remained the least trusted institution globally.
This rise was driven by improvements in 16 countries,
including India which jumped to become the second most trusted
country from fifth in the list after Prime Minister Narendra
Modi took office last May.
The United Arab Emirates topped the record small list of six
countries to score 60 percent or more in the barometer. The
others were Indonesia, China, Singapore and the Netherlands.
Japan was bottom of the list, trusted by 37 percent, and
globally the overall trust index was down one percentage point
from the previous year at 55 percent.
"NGOs were a rocket ship going up but we are now seeing
their descent. The NGO sector is seen as important enough to
take seriously and judge if it is performing or not," said
Edelman President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Edelman.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, Editing by Tim Pearce)