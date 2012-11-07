(Adds background)

ALMATY Nov 7 The Development Bank of Kazakhstan plans to raise up to $1 billion through a Eurobond issue this year, a possible precursor to a sovereign issue next year.

Proceeds from the issue, with a maturity of up to 10 years, would be used, in part, to redeem the Development Bank's outstanding five-year Eurobond, it said on Wednesday.

The Development Bank of Kazakhstan, founded in 2001, is owned by the country's sovereign wealth fund, Samruk-Kazyna, and acts as an investment institution on behalf of the state.

Deputy Prime Minister Kairat Kelimbetov said on Oct. 18 the government was considering issuing Eurobonds next year to help fund infrastructure.

Kazakhstan is the largest economy in central Asia and, after Russia, the biggest oil producer in the former Soviet Union. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Dan Lalor)