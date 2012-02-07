* Says in discussions to buy assets from NAMA

* Press reports say Dev Secs eyeing $159 mln portfolio

LONDON Feb 7 UK property developer Development Securities said on Tuesday it was in discussions to buy a number of assets from Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA).

"Development Securities confirms that it is in discussions with NAMA regarding the potential acquisition of a number of different assets. However, it is not in a position to comment on these discussions at this juncture," the company said in a statement.

On Tuesday, British trade magazine Property Week reported that Development Securities and property owner Pears Group had teamed up to buy a portfolio of 38 development and investment assets for over 100 million pounds ($159 million).

The magazine said the "Chrome" portfolio, which was owned by indebted Irish developer Gerry Gannon, included residential blocks in London's Victoria, Covent Garden and Chelsea districts. ($1 = 0.6331 British pounds) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Will Waterman)