LONDON Feb 7 UK property developer
Development Securities said on Tuesday it was in
discussions to buy a number of assets from Ireland's state-run
National Asset Management Agency (NAMA).
"Development Securities confirms that it is in discussions
with NAMA regarding the potential acquisition of a number of
different assets. However, it is not in a position to comment on
these discussions at this juncture," the company said in a
statement.
On Tuesday, British trade magazine Property Week reported
that Development Securities and property owner Pears Group had
teamed up to buy a portfolio of 38 development and investment
assets for over 100 million pounds ($159 million).
The magazine said the "Chrome" portfolio, which was owned by
indebted Irish developer Gerry Gannon, included residential
blocks in London's Victoria, Covent Garden and Chelsea
districts.
