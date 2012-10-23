Oct 23 Development Securities PLC : * H1 assets attributable to shareholders of £304.4 million (February 29 2012:

£311.3 million) * Pre-tax loss of £0.7 million for the six months to 31st August 2012 * Net assets 249 pence per share as compared to 254 pence per share as at 29th

February 2012 * Interim dividend of 2.4 pence per share payable on 30th November 2012 * Unrealistic to expect any significant rental growth to emerge on a consistent

basis