BRUSSELS Aug 27 Devgen NV :
* H1 revenues 12.3 million euros versus 17.9 million in hq 2011
* H1 operating loss 5.5 million euros versus 0.2 million euro profit in H1 2011
* Says cash at end of H1 was 33.9 million euros versus 44.3 million euros at
end of 2011, excluding 22 million euro Syngenta payment in July
* Says cash position at year end expected to be largely sufficient to fund
development for several years
* Sees higher turnover in hybrid rice seeds in 2012, lower cotton distribution
activities, less research and development service revenues this year
