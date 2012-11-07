BRIEF-Neuron Bio to control 92.39 pct of Neol Bio
* Neuron Bio to control 92.39 percent of Neol Bio Source text: http://bit.ly/2m32gtr
BRUSSELS Nov 7 Devgen NV, the subject of a 16 euro per share offer from Syngenta, says: * Q3 seed revenues rose 60 percent to 2.3 million euros * Q3 revenues fell to 2.8 million euros (from 4.6 million eruos in Q3 2011) * Q3 EBITDA -3.6 million euros * expects to end year with increasing revenue from sale of own seeds * cash position at year end expected to be largely sufficient to finance development of Devgen for several years
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 President Donald Trump told several chief executives of large insurance companies on Monday that 2017 will be a "catastrophic" year for the Affordable Care Act as he seeks to make good on a campaign promise to repeal the measure.
TORONTO, Feb 27 Canada's main stock index was barely lower in morning trade on Monday, with investors pulling back from major banks ahead of their earnings later in the week, while gold miners and energy stocks gained with higher commodity prices.