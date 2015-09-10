(Adds details)
Sept 10 New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman's office has asked 13 dietary supplement makers and
distributors to halt the sale of "adulterated" products that
claim to be derived from the devil's claw plant.
Devil's claw, the commercial name for the plant
Harpagophytum procumbens, is marketed as a treatment for
arthritis and other forms of joint pain.
A study by the New York Botanical Garden, however, concluded
that supplements made or distributed by the companies contained
a cheaper related species, Harpagophytum zeyheri, Schneiderman
said in a statement on Thursday. (on.ny.gov/1i0CeRt)
Kroger Co's Vitacost.com and Nutraceutical
International Corp are among the companies that
received letters from Schneiderman on Wednesday, asking them to
come up with a plan for recalling adulterated versions of their
supplements.
The attorney general also said another manufacturer,
Nature's Way, agreed to improve its manufacturing practices and
compensate New York consumers who purchased its misbranded
devil's claw supplements.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not ratified the
therapeutic benefits of devil's claw, a plant native to the
Kalahari desert.
The related plant, Zeyheri, contains some but not all of the
chemicals found in devil's claw and there have been reports of
suppliers mixing it with devil's claw, Schneiderman said.
The herbal supplements industry has been under close
scrutiny in the recent past.
In February, the attorney general directed four major
retailers - GNC Holdings Inc, Walmart Stores Inc
, Target Corp and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
- to stop the sale of some herbal supplements after DNA
tests failed to detect plant materials listed on most products
tested.
(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)