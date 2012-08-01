Aug 1 Devon Energy Corp said on Wednesday that profit in the second quarter fell sharply, as lower oil and natural gas prices weighed and year-ago results were boosted by the sale of the company's Brazilian assets.

The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, company had a profit of $477 million, or $1.18 cents per share, compared with $2.7 billion, or $6.50 p e r share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

