BRIEF-Savanna reports increase to purchase price for acquisition of Western Energy Services
* Savanna announces increase to purchase price for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp. and reiterates rejection of the Total offer
June 30 Devon Energy Corp said it would sell all of its non-core U.S. oil and gas properties to Linn Energy for $2.3 billion.
The deal includes properties in the Rockies, onshore Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions, which produces 275 million cubic feet of gas equivalent per day, the company said.
About 80 percent of these assets is natural gas. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Savanna announces increase to purchase price for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp. and reiterates rejection of the Total offer
* Ferrellgas partners lp - terms of transaction were not disclosed.
PARIS, March 15 French oil major Total has started up production from the Moho Nord site off the coast of the Republic of Congo, with the facility set to have a production capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.